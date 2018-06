A U.S. appeals court on Friday ruled that workers who sue their unions for discrimination are not required to first prove that the union breached its legal duty of fair representation.

A unanimous, three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived claims by 11 Detroit firefighters who said they were targeted for temporary layoffs in 2012 because they are not white.

