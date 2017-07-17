5th Circuit tosses engineer's claim that he was mocked over stutter

A U.S. appeals court on Monday said an engineer who claims he was mocked and bullied by coworkers at Jacobs Engineering Group Inc in Louisiana because of his stutter had made out a case of disability discrimination under federal law, but lost the right to sue by failing to first bring his complaints to human resources.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a federal judge was wrong to rule that the "psychological violence" Timothy Patton said he experienced at Jacobs was not "severe or pervasive" enough to show a hostile work environment under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Jacobs is represented by Fisher & Phillips.

