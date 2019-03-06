2nd Circuit says disabled workers can sue over hostile work environment

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday ruled that the Americans with Disabilities Act allows plaintiffs to claim they were subjected to a hostile work environment based on their disabilities but cautioned that mere “teasing” does not meet the bar.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals revived claims by a former employee at a Costco Wholesale Corp store in Long Island, New York, who said coworkers relentlessly mocked his Tourette Syndrome and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IXe8dj