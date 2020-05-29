3rd Circuit revives ADA claims by truck driver fired after surgery complications

A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived a truck driver’s claim that a building materials manufacturer fired him because it unlawfully perceived him to be disabled when he developed a respiratory infection and missed two days of work after a lung biopsy.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the judge who tossed out William Eshelman’s case against Patrick Industries Inc looked only at the short duration of his illness, and not the severity of the underlying procedure, in determining that his condition was not covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2XDVPhc