January 4, 2018 / 10:03 PM / in 2 hours

4th Circuit says disability payments not lost after retirement

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A federal appeals court has rejected Huntington Ingalls Inc’s claims that a former shipyard worker who injured his shoulder on the job was not eligible for disability benefits once he retired a few weeks later.

A unanimous, three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday said a retired person still has the capacity to earn wages in another job, so they must be compensated for any work-related injury that temporarily prevents them from doing so.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CqIooY

