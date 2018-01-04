4th Circuit says disability payments not lost after retirement

A federal appeals court has rejected Huntington Ingalls Inc’s claims that a former shipyard worker who injured his shoulder on the job was not eligible for disability benefits once he retired a few weeks later.

A unanimous, three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday said a retired person still has the capacity to earn wages in another job, so they must be compensated for any work-related injury that temporarily prevents them from doing so.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2CqIooY