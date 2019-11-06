6th Circuit revives nurse's claim that she was fired over vision issues

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said a nurse anesthetist had offered enough evidence to proceed with her claims that a Tennessee medical practice unlawfully fired her because her coworkers believed she was losing her eyesight.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said it was unclear whether Maryville Anesthesiologists PC fired Paula Babb because of an eye condition that she said did not affect her job or because of two mistakes the practice claimed she made, and a federal judge in Knoxville, Tennessee should not have tossed the case.

