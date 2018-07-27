FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
July 27, 2018 / 9:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

D.C. Circuit revives claim that amputee teacher required classroom aide

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived claims by a former teacher at a nonprofit afterschool program in Washington D.C. who wears a prosthetic leg that his request for a classroom aide was unlawfully denied.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said Brien Hill had adequately alleged that an aide was an appropriate accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act because he could not stand for long periods of time without experiencing severe pain. Associates for Renewal in Education Inc had argued that Hill wasn’t entitled to an accommodation because he could do his job despite the pain.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mNFEvG

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.