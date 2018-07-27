D.C. Circuit revives claim that amputee teacher required classroom aide

A U.S. appeals court on Friday revived claims by a former teacher at a nonprofit afterschool program in Washington D.C. who wears a prosthetic leg that his request for a classroom aide was unlawfully denied.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said Brien Hill had adequately alleged that an aide was an appropriate accommodation under the Americans with Disabilities Act because he could not stand for long periods of time without experiencing severe pain. Associates for Renewal in Education Inc had argued that Hill wasn’t entitled to an accommodation because he could do his job despite the pain.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2mNFEvG