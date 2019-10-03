Dollar General worker's questions about leave triggered ADA protections - 8th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday revived a former Dollar General cashier’s claim that her supervisor violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) by telling her that she could be fired if she took leave to address her anxiety and depression.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the supervisor’s comments to plaintiff Rochelle Garrison, including that medical leave was not an option, went against the ADA’s requirement that employers engage in an “interactive process” with workers who request leave or other accommodations for medical conditions.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2InkSy6