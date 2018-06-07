FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 12:06 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EEOC hits $3.5 mln jackpot in ADA bias case against Vegas slot machine operator

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A Las Vegas-based company that operates restaurants and slot machine parlors will pay $3.5 million to settle the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission’s claims that it unlawfully barred employees with disabilities or medical conditions from returning to work until they were completely healed.

U.S. District Judge James Mahan in Las Vegas on Tuesday approved the consent decree, which ends a lawsuit the commission filed two weeks ago against Nevada Restaurant Services Inc. The settlement is the largest for the EEOC so far in 2018.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2xLRE9y

