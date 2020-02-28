IN BRIEF: Nissan must face claim that it failed to accommodate worker's slow recovery

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday revived a former Nissan North America Inc production worker’s lawsuit accusing the automaker of forcing him to quit by refusing to give him easier work or shorter shifts when he struggled to recover from a kidney transplant.

A unanimous three-judge panel said the excessive absenteeism Nissan cited in disciplining plaintiff Michael Fisher could have been avoided if the company had done more to accommodate him, and said he had made plausible claims under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2wRIRTf