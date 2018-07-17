Shorter shifts for fulltime workers protected by disability law - 6th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived a disability bias case against an Ohio college that fired a human resources worker who developed severe postpartum depression, saying her inability to work fulltime did not make her unqualified for the job.

A 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel said a federal judge was wrong to rule that Heidi Hostettler’s job required her fulltime presence simply because the College at Wooster said that it did. The court said employers in discrimination cases brought under the Americans with Disabilities Act must show why fulltime presence is an essential function of a job.

