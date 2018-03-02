FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 2, 2018 / 10:45 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

6th Circuit says constructive discharge claims don't require proof of intent

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said that plaintiffs who sue their former employers for constructive discharge under a federal whistleblower law do not need to show that their supervisors intentionally forced them out of their jobs.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in an unpublished opinion revived a False Claims Act lawsuit by Sue Smith, a former nursing director for Louisiana-based home healthcare agency LHC Group Inc who said she quit because her position required her to take part in a scheme to defraud Medicare and Medicaid.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2FNM8nd

