11th Circuit told SCOTUS age bias ruling applies to federal workers' Title VII claims

A former Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) pharmacist who recently convinced the U.S. Supreme Court that federal employees face a lower bar to proving age bias claims than private-sector workers has asked a U.S. appeals court to extend that ruling to the law banning other types of workplace discrimination.

Noris Babb, represented by Latham & Watkins and Merkle & Magri, told the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a filing on Friday that because provisions of the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA) and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 covering federal workers are identical, the Supreme Court’s April ruling involving the age-bias law should also apply to Title VII claims.

