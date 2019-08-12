2nd Circuit tosses basketball coach's bias claims against college officials

A U.S. appeals court on Monday said a New York college’s former women’s basketball coach and athletic director are immune from a one-time assistant coach’s claims that she was fired over a false rumor about her inappropriate relationship with a player.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said plaintiff Elizabeth Naumovski had failed to show that her 2010 firing from the State University of New York at Binghamton was driven by the officials’ animus toward women, so she could not sue them individually for sex discrimination under Section 1983 of the Civil Rights Act of 1871.

