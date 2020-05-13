6th Circuit revives race bias claims by FCA worker fired for misconduct

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said a black former FCA US LLC employee who was fired for falsifying contractors’ bids on a construction project can pursue race bias claims based on the more lenient treatment of a white worker who engaged in “similarly serious” misconduct.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in reviving plaintiff Kenya Spratt’s lawsuit claiming his 2017 firing was motivated by race said he did not have to show that the white worker, who was suspected of taking kickbacks from contractors, had made “exactly the same mistake” in order to use him as a comparator.

