9th Circuit says claims against Tesla under federal race bias law can be arbitrated

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said that workplace discrimination claims brought under a federal law banning race bias in contracts can be sent to arbitration, siding with Tesla Inc in a lawsuit by a black production worker at its Fremont, California plant.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that sending claims brought under Section 1981 of the Civil Rights Act of 1866 to arbitration does not undermine the law’s purpose of rooting out race discrimination, because changing forums does not strip plaintiffs of any of their legal rights.

