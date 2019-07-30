Black, female FEMA official can conduct discovery to back up bias claims - D.C. Circ

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived sex and race discrimination claims by an information security official at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), saying a judge prematurely tossed her case.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit said plaintiff Elisa Cruz should have a chance to conduct discovery on how her supervisors treated other nonwhite and female employees in order to prove her claims that male and white colleagues were given preferable treatment.

