Case to Watch: 11th Circuit to decide if retaliation protections apply to HR workers, managers

The full 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will consider next week whether employers can lawfully fire human resources workers or managers who bypass internal complaint procedures and encourage coworkers to file workplace discrimination complaints with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The en banc court will hear oral arguments in Atlanta on Oct. 22 in a case by a former human resources employee at a Kia Motors Corp plant in Georgia who says the automaker violated Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by firing her for helping another worker lodge a sex-bias complaint with the EEOC.

