Cases to Watch: SCOTUS could weigh in on the limits of Title VII protections for workers

The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday will review two petitions that question whether lateral transfers and unfavorable work assignments are the type of employer actions that can give rise to claims under federal anti-discrimination law, an issue that has divided federal appeals courts.

At their conference on Friday, the justices will consider petitions for certiorari asking them to reverse federal appeals courts decisions that said a U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) employee and an offshore oil rig worker, both of whom are black, could not sue for race discrimination under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 because they did not allege they were fired, demoted, or paid less than coworkers of other races.

