Dissenting 2nd Circuit judges warn of 'dangerous' ex-felon bias ruling

A divided federal appeals court on Tuesday declined to reconsider its conclusion that data showing that Black people are disproportionately incarcerated could not be used to support a racial discrimination claim against a company that refused to hire convicted felons.

The decision by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York to not rehear the case against the tech company NTT Data Inc drew dissents from five judges warning that it creates a “dangerous” precedent that will need revisiting.

