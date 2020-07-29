Kia's firing of HR worker who urged colleague to sue was valid- 11th Circuit

A divided U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said a Kia Motors Corp subsidiary’s firing of a human resources employee for encouraging a coworker to bring bias claims against the automaker was reasonable, and dismissed her retaliation claims.

The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in an 8-3 ruling that included six separate opinions by the judges said plaintiff Andrea Gogel’s conduct had “so clearly conflicted with her job duties” that it rendered her ineffective in her position.

