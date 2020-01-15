Staffing firm can sue for race bias after black cook was turned away: 5th Circuit

A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday ruled that a staffing agency can sue a Dallas-area hospital operator that allegedly turned away a black cook sent by the agency because a supervisor preferred Hispanic workers for race discrimination and retaliation.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that under Section 1981 of the Civil Rights Act of 1866, which bans race bias in the formation and enforcement of contracts, an entity does not need to have a “racial identity” in order to have a valid claim.

