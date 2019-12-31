Top developments in workplace discrimination law of 2019

Employers continued to deal with fallout from the #MeToo movement in 2019, with companies facing a spate of high-profile sexual-harassment and sex-bias lawsuits. At the same time, larger companies scrambled to comply with an Obama-era rule requiring them to submit detailed pay data after it was revived by a federal judge.

Here is a look at some of the biggest developments in workplace discrimination law over the past year.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/37hdr5M