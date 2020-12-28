Top developments in workplace discrimination law of 2020

Employers spent most of 2020 preoccupied by questions about the impact of COVID-19 testing, remote work, paid leave and vaccines on their obligations under disability discrimination laws. But as companies grappled with those issues, there were plenty of other major developments on the workplace bias front.

The U.S. Supreme Court handed down a trio of key decisions, courts mulled the role that salary history plays in equal pay cases, and employers paid millions of dollars to end lawsuits alleging widespread age discrimination.

Here is a look at some of the most significant developments in workplace discrimination law this year.

