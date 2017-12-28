FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 28, 2017 / 1:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

Top employment discrimination cases of 2017

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

The headlines in the last few months of 2017 were dominated by accusations of sexual harassment and assault against powerful men. In the aftermath, many employers and their lawyers are rethinking how to address sexual harassment allegations, as a huge spike in such claims is expected in 2018.

There were many other notable developments on the employment discrimination front this year, including a landmark decision on gay rights, a wave of equal pay lawsuits against law firms and large companies, and a huge settlement by a restaurant chain accused of spurning older job applicants.

Here is a look at some of them.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2E30KO6

