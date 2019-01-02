Top workplace bias developments of 2018

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, workplace sexual harassment commanded more attention than nearly any other employment-related issue in 2018, forcing companies, government agencies, and even the federal court system to take a hard look at how they handle harassment allegations.

The flood of accusations against powerful celebrities and business executives led experts to predict an uptick in legal claims by alleged victims of workplace sexual harassment this year, and early indications suggest they were correct.

