U.S. incarceration statistics don't back up claims of race bias in tech firm's hiring- 2nd Circuit

A divided U.S. appeals court panel on Monday said national statistics showing that Black people are incarcerated at disproportionate rates do not support claims that a tech company engaged in racial discrimination by refusing to hire convicted felons.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a 2-1 decision, said the national figures were not representative of the pool of qualified applicants for jobs at NTT Data Inc, since the company sought workers with significant educational and technical credentials.

