August 11, 2017 / 6:51 PM / in 2 months

Judge tosses former Disney workers' lawsuit over hiring of Indian nationals

Daniel Wiessner

1 Min Read

By Daniel Wiessner A federal judge in Florida has dismissed a proposed discrimination class action by former Disney World employees who say they were forced to train foreign replacements before being laid off.

U.S. District Judge Carlos Mendoza in Orlando on Thursday said the plaintiffs, who were among 250 U.S. citizens laid off by Disney in 2015 and replaced by Indian nationals, had not made clear whether they were suing over their termination or separate claims that they were passed over for other jobs.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2vqsOc9

