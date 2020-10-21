DOL seeks info on workplace diversity trainings Trump called 'un-American'

The U.S. Department of Labor office that oversees federal contractors’ compliance with anti-discrimination laws on Wednesday asked workers and the public to report diversity and anti-bias training programs that “scapegoat” men or white people.

The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs said it issued the request for information in response to President Donald Trump’s September executive order barring federal contractors from teaching that men and members of certain races are inherently sexist or racist.

