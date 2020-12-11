Judge says Trump order limiting diversity training has "fundamental problems"

A federal judge in California on Thursday appeared poised to block parts of President Donald Trump’s executive order restricting diversity training for federal contractors that covers “divisive topics,” saying she was concerned that it was too broad and vague.

U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman in San Jose during a video hearing said the September order and a related regulation by the White House Office of Management and Budget (OMB) could be applied in arbitrary and discriminatory ways and discourage speech by federal contractors and vendors even when they are not working on a government contract.

