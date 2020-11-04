LGBT groups say Trump order limiting diversity training is unconstitutional

LGBT advocacy groups filed a lawsuit on Tuesday claiming President Donald Trump’s executive order barring federal contractors from utilizing certain types of diversity training programs is unconstitutional.

Six groups and a doctor who specializes in transgender medicine, represented by Ropes & Gray and LGBT rights group Lambda Legal, filed a complaint in San Francisco federal court claiming the September executive order violates their free-speech rights by limiting the information they can present in conducting the trainings.

