On first day in office, Biden withdraws Trump order limiting diversity trainings

One of President Joe Biden’s first acts in office on Wednesday was rescinding an executive order from former President Donald Trump that barred federal agencies and contractors from conducting certain kinds of diversity trainings.

Biden replaced Trump’s September order, which restricted trainings that focused on America’s history of racial injustice, with a mandate for federal agencies to develop plans in the next 200 days to address “barriers to equal opportunity” in federal programs.

