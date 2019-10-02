DLA Piper partner seeks release from arbitration over sexual assault claims

A partner at DLA Piper has asked the firm to release her from a mandatory arbitration agreement that prevents her from suing the firm, so that she can pursue claims that she was sexually assaulted by the co-managing partner of the firm’s Silicon Valley office in court.

In a letter sent Wednesday to DLA Piper co-chairs Roger Meltzer and Jay Rains, Vanina Guerrero said women should not have to pursue assault and harassment claims “in secret,” and that other female employees at the firm should be able to access filings in her case.

