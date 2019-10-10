Law students pressure DLA Piper to nix employee arbitration agreements

An organization of students from elite law schools renewed its call for DLA Piper to end mandatory arbitration of employment claims, as several other law firms have already done, after a partner at the firm accused a colleague of sexual assault.

Members of the People’s Parity Project, which was founded by students at Harvard Law School, held protests on Thursday at DLA Piper offices in New York, Boston and Washington D.C. and passed out leaflets urging law students not to interview with the firm until it agrees to stop requiring lawyers and other employees to arbitrate legal claims, according to a statement from the group.

