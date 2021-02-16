DOJ changes sides in SCOTUS case over Calif. farm access rule

The U.S. Department of Justice has told the U.S. Supreme Court that it is no longer supporting a constitutional challenge by two California fruit farms to a longstanding state labor regulation granting unions access to private farmland for the purpose of organizing workers.

Acting Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, in a letter to the court on Friday, said that after the change in presidential administrations, DOJ no longer believes that the 1975 rule permits an unconstitutional “taking” of private property, because it only permits temporary access to farms.

