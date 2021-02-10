Biden taps Julie Su, top Calif. labor official, for deputy labor secretary

President Joe Biden on Wednesday nominated Julie Su, the secretary of California’s Labor and Workforce Development Agency, for the number-two spot at the U.S. Department of Labor, amid criticism by some Republicans and business groups of her oversight of the state’s unemployment insurance system.

Biden tapped Su, who was formerly a civil rights lawyer and California labor commissioner, to be the deputy secretary of labor. She must be confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

