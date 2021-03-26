Biden taps Obama administration veteran to serve as DOL's top lawyer

President Joe Biden on Friday said he would nominate Seema Nanda, who filled various posts at the U.S. Department of Labor during the Obama administration, to serve as the solicitor of labor.

Nanda had served as chief executive officer of the Democratic National Committee for two years before stepping down last April. She was chief of staff and deputy solicitor at DOL under former President Barack Obama.

