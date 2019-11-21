Dept. of Labor to finalize joint employment, 'regular rate' rules

The U.S. Department of Labor says that in the coming weeks it plans to release final rules on employers’ liability for wage law violations by contractors and franchisees and the calculation of the “regular rate of pay” used to calculate overtime premiums.

The department in a rulemaking agenda published on Wednesday said a rule that is likely to exclude wellness incentives, payouts for accrued leave, tuition reimbursements and other types of pay from workers’ regular rate will come as soon as this month, and the rule on so-called “joint employment” under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) will be issued in December.

