DOL backs employers on OT exemption, classification on Trump admin's final day

The U.S. Department of Labor issued a set of non-binding opinion letters in the waning hours of the Trump administration on Tuesday staking out business-friendly positions on overtime pay exemptions for staffing agencies and the classification of truck drivers as independent contractors.

Opinion letters are meant to provide clarity to employers and lawyers on thorny areas of federal law, but the impact of Tuesday’s letters from DOL’s Wage and Hour Division could be limited after President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, takes office on Wednesday.

