DOL clarifies application of 'fluctuating workweek' pay method in opinion letter

Workers’ hours do not have to waver above and below 40 hours per week for their employers to utilize the “fluctuating workweek method” of calculating overtime pay, the U.S. Department of Labor said in an opinion letter.

Employers may use the method, which can save them money and make it easier to budget for payroll, as long as workers’ hours generally fluctuate from week to week and they are paid a fixed salary, Cheryl Stanton, the administrator of DOL’s Wage and Hour Division, wrote in a letter released on Monday.

