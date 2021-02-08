DOL delays Trump-era rules on tipping, independent contractors

The U.S. Department of Labor has delayed the effective dates of a pair of Trump administration rules on paying tipped employees and worker classification that have been criticized by Democrats and worker advocacy groups, and called for public comment on whether it should scrap the rules.

DOL’s Wage and Hour Division published notices in the Federal Register on Friday delaying the rules’ March effective dates by 60 days, which the agency said would give it “additional opportunity for review and consideration of the new rule(s).”

The move is likely the first step toward the Biden administration rescinding the rules, which critics have said would lead to tipped employees earning less money and more workers being improperly classified as independent contractors and deprived of various legal protections.

