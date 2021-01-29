DOL ends Trump-era self-reporting wage violation program

The U.S. Department of Labor on Friday said it has ended a Trump administration program criticized by Democrats and worker advocates that allowed employers to audit themselves for wage-law violations and avoid penalties if they came forward.

DOL’s Wage and Hour Division in a release said it was terminating the Payroll Audit Independent Determination (PAID) program immediately, though it did not explain the reason for doing so. The program, created in 2018, was supported by business groups.

