DOL inspector general stepping down amid probe of OSHA's coronavirus response

Scott Dahl, the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Labor, announced on Tuesday that he will step down June 21 for “entirely personal reasons,” a day after telling members of Congress that his office was probing the agency’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and that state unemployment insurance programs are potentially rife with fraud.

Dahl, who was appointed to the post in 2013, announced his resignation on the heels of four other IGs exiting the Trump administration. He said in the statement that he had not “been told or asked to resign.”

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2XrEzwO