DOL lacks system to track abandoned wage complaints, GAO finds

The U.S. Department of Labor declines to pursue 20% of the wage-and-hour complaints it receives from workers, and has no system in place to ensure complaints are evaluated in a consistent manner, the Government Accountability Office has found.

The GAO, in a non-binding report released on Friday, said that while DOL’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) recouped hundreds of millions of dollars in backpay for workers between 2014 and 2019, thousands of cases fell through the cracks during that period and the agency lacks protocols for explaining why complaints were not pursued.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3nz54u5