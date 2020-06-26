DOL limits COVID-19 parents' paid leave law regarding summer programs

Parents are only eligible for emergency paid family leave this summer under a federal coronavirus relief law if their child was actually enrolled in a now-canceled camp or other program or if the child had attended the program in the past, the U.S. Department of Labor said on Friday.

In a field bulletin addressed to regional investigators with DOL’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD), the agency said the Families First Coronavirus Relief Act (FFCRA) does not apply when workers simply cannot find an open summer program for their children.

