DOL moves to exclude perks and other compensation from OT pay calculation

The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday proposed a rule that would exclude discretionary bonuses, unused paid leave, and other types of compensation and perks from the wages used to calculate overtime pay for workers.

The department said the rule would clarify that many common payments to workers, such as reimbursements for expenses and paid meal breaks, and perks including shopping discounts are not part of employees’ “regular rate of pay” under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act.

