DOL moves to rescind Trump-era rules on independent contractors, joint employment

The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday proposed to withdraw a pair of rules adopted late in the Trump administration that reflected key priorities for business groups, paving the way for the Biden administration to revive more worker-friendly standards.

DOL’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) proposed rescinding a rule adopted in January that would have made it easier to classify workers as independent contractors rather than employees under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, which is a particularly important issue for “gig economy” companies.

