DOL opinion letters offer guidance on calculating 'regular rate of pay'

The U.S. Department of Labor in a trio of opinion letters issued on Thursday said employers must count guaranteed longevity bonuses toward workers’ “regular rate of pay” under federal wage law, but certain referral bonuses and contributions to group-term life insurance do not have to be included.

Cheryl Stanton, administrator of DOL’s Wage and Hour Division, said in one of the letters that an unidentified city in Alabama must include longevity payments in the regular rate used to calculate overtime premiums under the Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA).

