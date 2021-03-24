DOL proposes tweaks to Trump-era rule on paying tipped workers

The U.S. Department of Labor has proposed further pushing back the effective date of key parts of a Trump administration rule on paying tipped workers, and broadening its ability to levy monetary penalties on businesses that violate the rule.

DOL’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) unveiled two separate proposals in the Federal Register on Tuesday, one of which would eliminate a requirement in the December rule that violations be “repeated or willful” in order to qualify for penalties.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2PjWbsR