DOL recovered $4 mln in backpay in first year of self-audit program

The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday said it had recovered more than $4 million in backpay for about 7,400 workers in the first year of a program that allows employers to audit themselves for wage-law violations and avoid penalties if they come forward.

The department in a report submitted to the U.S. Senate Committee on Appropriations said cases brought under the Payroll Audit Independent Determination (PAID) program take half the time to resolve as other compliance actions but on average yield 10 times the back wages for workers.

